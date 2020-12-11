Wisconsin Supreme Court agrees to hear President Trump’s appeal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The State Supreme Court has agreed to hear President Donald Trump’s appeal Friday in challenging the results of the Wisconsin election.

This comes hours after President Trump lost a Wisconsin lawsuit seeking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots and overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state, the latest in a string of legal defeats.

Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek ruled against every argument Trump made challenging ballots in the state’s two largest counties, saying the election was properly administered and there was no wrongdoing as the president alleged.

President Trump wanted to disqualify absentee ballots cast early and in-person, saying there wasn’t a proper written request made for the ballots; absentee ballots cast by people who claimed “indefinitely confined” status; absentee ballots collected by poll workers at Madison parks; and absentee ballots where clerks filled in missing information on ballot envelopes.

The court ordered the oral arguments of the case to be heard on Saturday at noon. Both sides will have 45 minutes to give their oral arguments.

According to court documents, the court will rely on the filings already made in circuit court given “the time constraints in this matter.” Members of the Wisconsin Electoral College are set to meet on Monday in order to cast their 10 votes for the next president and vice president of the United States.

Gov. Evers noted that the members will officially assign their votes to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, which is consistent with the candidates who received the plurality of Wisconsin’s popular vote during the Nov. 3 General Election.

Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes, a margin of 0.6% that withstood a Trump-requested recount in the state’s two largest counties, Milwaukee and Dane. Trump did not challenge any ballots cast in the counties he won.

This is a breaking news story and NBC15 will update this story with more information shortly.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.