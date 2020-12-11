WisDOT announces new special license plates

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation DMV announced new special plates Wednesday that motorists can purchase for their vehicle.

The first is an Operating Engineer Local 139 license plate, which can only be purchased if the owner of the vehicle is a union member. The department noted that the driver must also have the application signed by designated representative Steve Buffalo.

The second personalized plate is the Keeping the Lights On model. WisDot said the plate recognizes the work of utility workers and is available to anyone.

The third plate is for the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, which was first introduced in 2018. The department explained that the plate has a new design and reflects the organization’s new name “Children’s Wisconsin.” In addition to the issuance fee and regular registration fee, WisDot noted that an additional $25 donation will go to the hospital foundation.

Each of these plates are available for $15, and WisDot added that this is in addition to the regular registration fee. Plates may also be personalized for an additional $15 fee.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.