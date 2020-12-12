AARP: Wisconsin nursing home COVID-19 cases, deaths climb as PPE, staff shortages continue

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard shows Wisconsin nursing homes are struggling to combat the virus.

Nursing homes are reportedly experiencing record highs in coronavirus deaths and cases. Additionally, the dashboard shows there are rising shortages of staff and personal protective equipment.

“With coronavirus surging across the country, nursing home residents remain in grave danger as the virus reenters nursing homes and other facilities at an alarming pace,” AARP State Director Sam Wilson said.

Wilson added that Wisconsin’s nursing homes are in worse shape than nearly every state in the country when it comes to COVID-19. According to data collected between Oct. 19 and Nov. 15, the AARP reports the following:

13.4 new COVID-19 cases per 100 residents, more than three times higher than the 3.8 in the previous four-week period

2.11 COVID-19 deaths per 100 residents, more than seven times higher than the previous number of 0.30.

15.9 new staff COVID-19 cases per 100 residents, more than twice as high as last month’s 6.4.

39.7% of nursing homes without a 1-week supply of PPE, up from 39.0%

47.1% of nursing homes with staffing shortages, up from 41.1.

