Advertisement

AARP: Wisconsin nursing home COVID-19 cases, deaths climb as PPE, staff shortages continue

MGN
MGN(NBC15)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard shows Wisconsin nursing homes are struggling to combat the virus.

Nursing homes are reportedly experiencing record highs in coronavirus deaths and cases. Additionally, the dashboard shows there are rising shortages of staff and personal protective equipment.

“With coronavirus surging across the country, nursing home residents remain in grave danger as the virus reenters nursing homes and other facilities at an alarming pace,” AARP State Director Sam Wilson said.

Wilson added that Wisconsin’s nursing homes are in worse shape than nearly every state in the country when it comes to COVID-19. According to data collected between Oct. 19 and Nov. 15, the AARP reports the following:

  • 13.4 new COVID-19 cases per 100 residents, more than three times higher than the 3.8 in the previous four-week period
  • 2.11 COVID-19 deaths per 100 residents, more than seven times higher than the previous number of 0.30.
  • 15.9 new staff COVID-19 cases per 100 residents, more than twice as high as last month’s 6.4.
  • 39.7% of nursing homes without a 1-week supply of PPE, up from 39.0%
  • 47.1% of nursing homes with staffing shortages, up from 41.1.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Five Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national award
Coronavirus testing
Researchers in Janesville say rapid breath test study to detect COVID-19 ‘holds great promise’
The tub was left for the community to leave notes for the fallen pilot's family.
Vigil held to honor military pilot killed in F-16 crash