ALERT DAY: A couple more inches of snow Saturday

Additional snowfall accumulations will range from 2-4″+.
Alert Day - Additional Snowfall Totals
Alert Day - Additional Snowfall Totals(WMTV NBC15)
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential of more accumulating snow and travel impacts.

Alert Day - Saturday
Alert Day - Saturday(WMTV NBC15)

The break in the snow activity we saw overnight is NOT going to continue Saturday morning. Snow is already starting to fill back in, and it will pick up in intensity and coverage Saturday morning. Traveling could be difficult at times this morning. If you have to travel, make sure to slow down and give yourself extra time to travel. With temperatures near or just below freezing, the roads this morning are going to be slushy and/or snow covered. Also, expect low visibilities from falling and blowing snow.

Snow Chances - Saturday
Snow Chances - Saturday(WMTV NBC15)

The snow will taper off from west to east across the area early this afternoon. The widespread accumulating snow will likely be a done deal by 3 p.m. this afternoon. Additional snowfall totals today will likely range from 2-4″ of snow. Places northwest of Madison and closer to La Crosse probably won’t see quite as much snow.

Alert Day - Additional Snowfall Totals
Alert Day - Additional Snowfall Totals(WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures will not warm much today. Temperatures will likely hold steady in the lower to mid 30s all day. Today is also going to be breezy. Expect a north wind at 15-25 mph this morning. Wind gusts could be as high 35 mph. The wind will start to settle down this afternoon. Wind chills will only be in the teens and 20s today.

Saturday Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Saturday Hour-By-Hour Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

The clouds will start to clear out overnight. Tonight will be cold. Overnight lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will range from the mid teens to near 20 degrees. Wind chills could be near 10 degrees.

Low Temperatures - Saturday Night
Low Temperatures - Saturday Night(WMTV NBC15)

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold. Highs on Sunday will only be near freezing.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

A cold front will move through Sunday night and bring in a reinforcing shot of cold air. The start of the week looks cold, even for this time of year. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will only be in the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures could tumble to near 10 degrees Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will gradually start to rebound the rest of the week. By Friday, high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Overall, next week looks dry with lots of sunshine.

