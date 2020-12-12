Advertisement

Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins walk after arriving at Kennedy Space Center, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.(AP Photo/Terry Renna)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi shared a photo of what Wisconsin looked like Thursday from all the way up in the International Space Station.

Noguchi simply said “Hello” as he shared the photo that captured Chicago, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Lake Michigan and Lake Superior.

Noguchi is a mission specialist as part of Crew-1 to the ISS. He explained in a video that he will be a border engineer on the space station and handling maintenance.

SpaceX’s newly launched capsule with four astronauts, including Noguchi, arrived Monday Nov.16 at the ISS, their new home until spring.

