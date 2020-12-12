Crashes, slide-offs reported in heavy snowfall across southcentral Wis.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials across southcentral Wisconsin are warning drivers to slow down in slippery, snow-covered roads Saturday morning.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reported 18 snow-related traffic incidents on Friday, from slide-offs to crashes with injuries. Getting heavy snow with “lots of moisture,” the Sheriff’s Office said three more crashes were reported after midnight.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office said it couldn’t give a number of overnight slide-offs because it does not keep “a running tally.” An official told NBC15, “There’s been so many.”

Grant County officials reported a series of 20 slide-offs overnight, following a crash that injured one person Friday afternoon. In Green County, there were three crashes and one person was injured. Jefferson County reported slide-offs but no “serious” crashes.

In the City of Madison, police reported a close call incident overnight. The report described, two officers were helping a car on S Gammon Rd near Park Ridge Dr. when one officer noticed an oncoming car that was “not going to be able to stop.” The officer pushed the other out of the way and “yelled out to another officer of the car coming, and that officer was also able to get out of the way just in time.” The car crashed into a squad car and caused minor damage. MPD reports no injuries in this incident.

The crashes were reported as plow trucks went to work. 60 trucks focused on Dane Co. highways, including the Beltline overnight. Operations manager Dan Behrend said plans were to stay on the roads as long as there is falling snow. Plows in the City of Madison, according to a spokesperson, have focused on the main roads, barely hitting the smaller side streets.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.