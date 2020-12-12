Dane Co. asks for public comment on triage-restoration center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Criminal Justice Council – Behavioral Health Subcommittee will have a listening session Friday, Dec. 18 to hear from members of the public on the triage-restoration center.

The triage restoration center was previously announced this year and was included in the 2021 budget. The Dane County Board and County Executive Joe Parisi both approved that budget.

The center is meant to provide services to address mental health challenges within and outside the criminal justice system.

The committee explained that the listening session will be part of the subcommittee’s meeting and will involve the pre-planning of the center. The subcommittee noted that they will ask the public about what qualities they would like in the center and how the county can engage the community.

The meeting will take place at noon on Dec. 18 and those interested in attending can register online.

