MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison is one step closer to vaccinating employees against COVID-19.

The hospital announced they received a shipment of vaccination materials Thursday.

The shipment included items like syringes, record cards and sterile prep pads. The vaccine, they say, should come soon.

