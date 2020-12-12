MPD investigates bullet hole found in bedroom
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police say several occupants were on the first floor of a residence on the 1700 block of Heath Avenue when they heard a “boom” around 6:45 p.m. Friday.
At the time, the occupants believed the sound was a trashcan or something of the like.
However, one of the occupants went into an unoccupied bedroom Saturday morning and discovered an apparent bullet hole in a storm window and dry wall on the far side of the room, MPD says.
Now, the occupants believe the sound heard the night before was that of a handgun.
MPD is investigating.
