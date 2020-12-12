NBC15 mourns longtime staffer, mentor Norm Lorenz

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 News is mourning the passing of a longtime staffer and mentor, Norm Lorenz.

Lorenz worked at NBC15 for 38 years. He started out in the film room, and eventually shot and produced commercials and news promos until his retirement in 2014.

He was a mentor to many young broadcasters here and always had a story to share, as well as thoughts on what we were doing well, and could be doing better.

Norm died Tuesday from Multiple Myeloma, which was diagnosed with in 2007.

He was 67 and loved his wife Michele with all of his heart.

You were a good soul, Norm. Thanks for what you brought into our lives over the years.

