Advertisement

NBC15 mourns longtime staffer, mentor Norm Lorenz

By NBC15 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 News is mourning the passing of a longtime staffer and mentor, Norm Lorenz.

Lorenz worked at NBC15 for 38 years. He started out in the film room, and eventually shot and produced commercials and news promos until his retirement in 2014.

He was a mentor to many young broadcasters here and always had a story to share, as well as thoughts on what we were doing well, and could be doing better.

Norm died Tuesday from Multiple Myeloma, which was diagnosed with in 2007.

He was 67 and loved his wife Michele with all of his heart.

You were a good soul, Norm. Thanks for what you brought into our lives over the years.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Dane County logo
Dane Co. asks for public comment on triage-restoration center
Vaccination materials shipped to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Madison hospital receives shipment of vaccination materials
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Unknown man allegedly approaches home, fires round in porch
US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic