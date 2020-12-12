No plans for snow emergency in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As snow continued to fall over southern Wisconsin through Saturday morning, Madison city officials assured residents they have no plans to declare a snow emergency overnight.

Even without those restrictions, however, they still urge everyone to park off-street, if possible, and mind posted parking rules, explaining that doing so gives plows an open lane to work. It also means they don’t have to return to the same spot over and over to clear snow that piled up because vehicles were in the way.

Plow drivers are expected to by out in full force Saturday afternoon, starting at approximately 2 p.m. The city estimated plowing will take between 12-16 hours to complete, so they will likely be working early into the Sunday morning.

The city added more information about the city’s response to this storm is available here.

While Madison is not planning on declaring a snow emergency, other cities have. We are keeping a list of them here.

