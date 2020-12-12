Officers avoid close call after car crashes into police squad

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers narrowly missed getting hit by a car while responding to an accident.

On Friday night around 11:20 p.m., two Madison police officers were dispatched to S Gammon Road near Park Ridge Drive for a one car accident.

Police say that the two officers were out of their squad cars to assist. One officer noticed an oncoming car that was not going to be able to stop. According to an incident report, police say that officer was able to push one officer out of the way to make sure he was not hit and yelled out to another officer of the car coming. That officer was also able to get out of the way just in time.

The oncoming car did crash into one of the Madison police squad cars causing minor damage. Police say there were no injuries to the driver or any of the officers.

Madison Police say overnight into Saturday morning they did respond to other slideoffs and minor car crashes due to wather.

