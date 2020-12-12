COVID-19 pandemic impacts winter road care

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - During a snowstorm, plow drivers keep our roads clear and safe; but during the pandemic, county and city employees are doing what they can to return the favor.

“The two things about COVID is that it’s highly contagious and when you’re sick, you’re sick for a really long time,” Columbia County Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy said.

Hardy said this winter, he’s focused on keeping his drivers healthy.

“The last thing we want is for a lot of guys to be out for weeks on end, because that would have a major impact on what we try to do,” Hardy said.

Sick drivers mean fewer trucks on the road, salting and plowing.

“If we get into a situation where we have 15-20 drives out, then we have to make some drastic changes,” Hardy said.

Columbia County employs 55 drivers, almost all of them are assigned their own vehicle and don’t share.

Plow drivers are being cautious with COVID this winter - I spoke with Chris Hardy with Columbia Cty HWY Patrol about why it’s even more important for them to follow protocol this year and keep their drivers heathy. #snowfall #NBC15 #wx #columbia pic.twitter.com/d3T0KMQRmk — Elise Romas (@EliseRomasNBC15) December 11, 2020

“They’re a part of making this winter go as smoothly as it can,” City of Madison Streets Division Spokesperson Bryan Johnson said.

City of Madison Streets employs 158 drivers and would likely be able to pick up the slack if people get sick, but they aren’t taking any chances.

“We have cleaning systems in place to make certain, because we don’t want to lose people.”

In addition to following protocol, Hardy said drivers paying attention to their health can keep more of them on the road.

“If you don’t feel well, stay home until you feel better,” Hardy said.

There’s a reason it’s difficult to find replacement drivers, both Johnson and Hardy said you need a commercial driver’s license and some experience with plows before heading out into a storm.

