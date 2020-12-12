Researchers in Janesville say rapid breath test study to detect COVID-19 ‘holds great promise’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Researchers have completed a study in Janesville for a breath test that could detect COVID-19 within seconds and say initial data “holds great promise.”

Mercyhealth and RJ Lee Group Inc’s research uses a spectroscopic breath analyzer to examine compounds associated with infection in people’s exhaled breaths. According to a news release, this is one of the largest studies of its kind in the world.

“This is truly a novel approach to COVID testing, as it’s neither targeting antigen or antibodies, but rather physiologic changes of infection,” explained scientific consultant Jonathan Wistrom.

Researchers noted that they gathered participants by asking those already getting a nasal swab test for COVID-19 at Mercyhealth North if they would like to participate in the study. Dr. Christopher Wistrom from Mercyhealth said results so far have shown that they can confidently identify those who have COVID-19.

“The challenge remains in those who test positive by PCR and negative by breath test and trying to figure out what that means,” Wistrom said.

Nearly 1,000 Rock County Residents aged 3-100 participated in the study, researchers say. Everyone who was tested had presented symptoms of COVID-19, had been exposed to the virus or was being tested for COVID-19 prior to surgery.

