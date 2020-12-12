Advertisement

Researchers in Janesville say rapid breath test study to detect COVID-19 ‘holds great promise’

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(WRDW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Researchers have completed a study in Janesville for a breath test that could detect COVID-19 within seconds and say initial data “holds great promise.”

Mercyhealth and RJ Lee Group Inc’s research uses a spectroscopic breath analyzer to examine compounds associated with infection in people’s exhaled breaths. According to a news release, this is one of the largest studies of its kind in the world.

“This is truly a novel approach to COVID testing, as it’s neither targeting antigen or antibodies, but rather physiologic changes of infection,” explained scientific consultant Jonathan Wistrom.

Researchers noted that they gathered participants by asking those already getting a nasal swab test for COVID-19 at Mercyhealth North if they would like to participate in the study. Dr. Christopher Wistrom from Mercyhealth said results so far have shown that they can confidently identify those who have COVID-19.

“The challenge remains in those who test positive by PCR and negative by breath test and trying to figure out what that means,” Wistrom said.

Nearly 1,000 Rock County Residents aged 3-100 participated in the study, researchers say. Everyone who was tested had presented symptoms of COVID-19, had been exposed to the virus or was being tested for COVID-19 prior to surgery.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Five Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national award
The tub was left for the community to leave notes for the fallen pilot's family.
Vigil held to honor military pilot killed in F-16 crash
MGN
AARP: Wisconsin nursing home COVID-19 cases, deaths climb as PPE, staff shortages continue