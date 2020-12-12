Advertisement

Unknown man allegedly approaches home, fires round in porch

Dane County Sheriff's Office
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF DUNN, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shots fired incident after a resident reported a man fired a single shot into his porch.

Authorities say the incident occurred at the 900 block of Trout Trail in the town of Dunn around 8 a.m Friday.

The resident told authorities a man approached his front door and fired a round into his porch. The suspect then allegedly fled the area in a silver or gray Honda Accord.

Witnesses say the vehicle had dealer plates with a registration tag in the rear window. The suspect is described as a male between 5′4″ and 5′8″ tall with a thin build. At the time of the incident, the suspect was reportedly wearing dark colored clothing and a baseball cap.

Authorities believe the round came from a hand gun. No one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.

