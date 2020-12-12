Vigil held to honor military pilot killed in F-16 crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A vigil was held Friday night to honor, Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, a 115th Fighter Wing pilot who died in a crash during a training session in the Upper Peninsula.

A group gathered in Sun Prairie at Cannery Square around 5 p.m. A tub with a jet in it was provided for attendees to place notes of love and support for the family.

The 37-year-old joined the Air National Guard in 2011 and graduated from F-16 basic qualifying training five years ago.

The pilot’s F-16 went down around 8 p.m. Tuesday during a training mission in a remote area of the Hiawatha National Forest, in the northeastern corner of Delta County, near Steuben in Schoolcraft County.

