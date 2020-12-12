Watch out for Black Ice Tonight; Chilly Start to the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine has broken through the clouds following yesterday’s winter weather maker. As much as 10″ of snow fell across portions of south-central Wisconsin. The official total at Madison’s Dane County Airport was 6.4″. The snow is long gone, but the snow on the ground will stick around for the time being.

Steady northerly winds are producing wind chills that stand 10°F cooler than the air temperature. Winds die down tonight as the low-pressure center pulls away. Lows, however, will fall into the teens under a mainly clear sky. Cleared roadways were wet as of Saturday afternoon. Some sideroads remained partially covered. Black ice may develop on untreated roads that have not completely dried out from Saturday’s sunshine. Extra driving caution is recommended through tonight.

Highs only make it to near freezing on Sunday under a partly cloudy sky. We start in the same range on Monday, but a cold front will drop down from the north - ushering in much colder air. Monday’s highs will crack the mid 20′s. Lows on Tuesday fall into the single-digits. Although there won’t be a lot of moisture to work with, a few flurries may fall across Wisconsin late Sunday into Monday morning.

Despite staying quiet, a bumpy weather pattern means more cloud cover for the upcoming week. Some sunshine will break out on Monday following the cold front. Other than that, expect more clouds through the middle of the week as highs work back into the lower and mid 30′s. Models show signals of our next weather system (featuring rain and perhaps snow) arriving next weekend. Stay tuned for updates.

