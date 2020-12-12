Advertisement

WIAC votes to resume winter sports in February 2021

WIAC
WIAC(WEAU)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Conference Council of Chancellors voted to resume winter sports for the 2020-21 season in February so long as ongoing COVID-19 testing is secured, according to a news release issued Friday.

The plan requires all WIAC institutions to secure testing for student-athletes, staff and game officials, and is subject to change as the conditions of the pandemic fluctuate.

The resumption of play includes men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, men’s and women’s swimming & diving and wrestling.

”WIAC leadership, athletic directors, coaches and Chancellors throughout the conference are committed to safety and the preservation of student-athletes’ experiences,” UW Oshkosh Chancellor and Council of Chancellors President Andy Leavitt said. “We have more work to do. However, I appreciate the collaborative spirit and the determination we share as we move toward the launch of a winter sports season.”

The WIAC says the conference-only schedules will begin the week of Feb. 1, 2021 and be released at a later date.

All contests will be conducted in accordance with NCAA Division III regulations, as well as institutional, state and local health and safety guidelines

