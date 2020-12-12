WIAC votes to resume winter sports
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Council of Chambers voted to resume the winter sports season in February.
This move is contingent upon getting ongoing COVID-19 testing, according to a news release.
The WIAC noted that all student-athletes, support staff and game officials must be tested in order to provide a safe playing environment. The committee also noted that this strategy is subject to change.
Sports that can now resume playing are:
- Men and women’s basketball
- Women’s gymnastics
- Men and women’s ice hockey
- Men and women’s track and field
- Men and women’s swimming and diving
- Wrestling
The conference only schedules begin the week of Feb. 1, the commitee added.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.