WIAC votes to resume winter sports

WIAC
WIAC(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Council of Chambers voted to resume the winter sports season in February.

This move is contingent upon getting ongoing COVID-19 testing, according to a news release.

The WIAC noted that all student-athletes, support staff and game officials must be tested in order to provide a safe playing environment. The committee also noted that this strategy is subject to change.

Sports that can now resume playing are:

  • Men and women’s basketball
  • Women’s gymnastics
  • Men and women’s ice hockey
  • Men and women’s track and field
  • Men and women’s swimming and diving
  • Wrestling

The conference only schedules begin the week of Feb. 1, the commitee added.

