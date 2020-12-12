WIAC votes to resume winter sports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Council of Chambers voted to resume the winter sports season in February.

This move is contingent upon getting ongoing COVID-19 testing, according to a news release.

The WIAC noted that all student-athletes, support staff and game officials must be tested in order to provide a safe playing environment. The committee also noted that this strategy is subject to change.

Sports that can now resume playing are:

Men and women’s basketball

Women’s gymnastics

Men and women’s ice hockey

Men and women’s track and field

Men and women’s swimming and diving

Wrestling

The conference only schedules begin the week of Feb. 1, the commitee added.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.