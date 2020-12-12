Wisconsin Beef Council shares dinner recipes for the smaller holiday gatherings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With smaller holiday gatherings on the horizon due to COVID-19, you may be scaling back your Christmas feast. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council recommends making your household a prime rib or individual beef wellingtons.

Pistaschio-Crusted Beef Rib Roast with Holiday Wine Sauce

This show-stopper recipe will impress any guest lucky enough to sit at your table! The crunchy, salty crust pairs perfectly with the rich sauce made with mushrooms, shallots and red wine.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Ribeye Roast Bone-In (2 to 4 ribs), small end, chine (back) bone removed (6 to 8 pounds)

Seasoning:

1/2 cup unsalted shelled pistachios, finely chopped

1/4 cup coarsely crushed coriander seeds

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh thyme

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper

Holiday Wine Sauce:

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4 ounces cremini or button mushrooms, sliced

1/4 cup finely chopped shallots

1 cup beef broth, divided

1 cup cabernet sauvignon

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

Salt

COOKING:

Heat oven to 350°F. Combine seasoning ingredients; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef roast.

Cook’s Tip: To coarsely crush coriander seeds, place seeds in food-safe plastic bag; seal well. Crush seeds with rolling pin, using a back and forth rolling motion.



Place roast, fat side up, in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not resting in fat or touching bone. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 350°F oven 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 hours for medium rare; 2-1/2 to 3 hours for medium doneness.



Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 145°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°-15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)



Meanwhile prepare Holiday Wine Sauce. Heat olive oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add mushrooms and shallots; cook and stir 6 to 9 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and browned. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Add 3/4 cup broth and wine to skillet; cook and stir over medium heat 12 to 16 minutes or until reduced to 1 cup. Combine remaining 1/4 cup broth and cornstarch in small bowl. Whisk cornstarch mixture and pepper into wine mixture; bring to a boil. Cook 1 minute or until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; add thyme and mushroom mixture. Season with salt, as desired.



Carve roast into slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with Holiday Wine Sauce.



Individual Beef Wellingtons

Mushrooms, onions and thyme coat Beef Tenderloin and then are baked in a crispy dough.

INGREDIENTS:

4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, 1 inch thick (4 ounces each)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 pound mushrooms, finely chopped

3 tablespoons dry red wine

3 tablespoons finely chopped green onions

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

salt and pepper

12 sheets phyllo dough

Garnish:

Dijon-style mustard (optional)

COOKING:

Heat oven to 425°F. In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until hot. Add mushrooms; cook and stir until tender. Add wine; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until liquid is evaporated. Stir in green onions, thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Remove from skillet; cool thoroughly.



Heat same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook 3 minutes, turning once. (Steaks will be partially cooked. Do not overcook.) Season with salt and pepper, as desired.



On flat surface, layer half the phyllo dough, spraying each sheet thoroughly with cooking spray. Cut stacked layers lengthwise in half lengthwise to make 2 equal portions. Place about 2 tablespoons mushroom mixture in center of each portion; spread mixture to diameter of each steak. Place steaks on mushroom mixture. Bring together all 4 corners of phyllo dough; twist tightly to close. Lightly spray each with cooking spray; place on greased baking sheet. Repeat this process for the remaining half of phyllo dough.



Immediately bake in 425°F oven 9 to 11 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes.



