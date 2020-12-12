Advertisement

Wisconsin surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 deaths

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The state of Wisconsin has yet again reached a bleak milestone Saturday, with the Department of Health Services recording over 4,000 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

DHS data shows it took Wisconsin just three weeks to record another 1,000 COVID-19-related deaths since reaching 3,000 on Nov. 21.

The latest DHS report showed 4,059 new cases were confirmed in the past day, bringing the seven-day rolling average 3,518. Testing has remained low in the state the past few weeks when compared to the month of November—causing new cases and the rolling average to slip.

Wisconsin has seen 430k cases since the onset of the pandemic, according to DHS numbers. Currently, 48,267 of those cases are considered active.

Saturday’s report indicates the state has seen 50 more coronavirus-related deaths. In all, 4,041 people in Wisconsin are confirmed to have died from complications related to coronavirus.

Another 142 people were hospitalized with the virus in the past day, bringing the total ever hospitalized to 19,162. The DHS reports hospitals are at 84 percent capacity.

After reaching the point where all but one Wisconsin county had reached “critically high” case activity levels, the state dropped out of “critically high” activity level Thursday.

The DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state as a whole is now at a “very high,” level of case activity.

Of the people who have contracted the virus, a total of 381,633 or 87.9 percent, have recovered.

