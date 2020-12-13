Advertisement

Badgers shuffle schedule again; will host Loyola on Tuesday

After Northern Iowa had to cancel its final two non-conference games of the season, Wisconsin will host Loyola on Tuesday
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, right, and assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft during the second...
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, right, and assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After Northern Iowa canceled its final two non-conference games of the season due to not having enough players available, Wisconsin has picked up Loyola (Chicago) as a new opponent.

The Badgers will host the Ramblers on Tuesday night for a 7 p.m. (CT) tip. The game will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.

Wisconsin makes this move just a week after picking up Rhode Island as a last second opponent when their original Wednesday night opponent, Louisville had to shutdown due to a positive COVID test.

The Ramblers are 3-0 on the year, averaging 80.3 points per game while holding its opponents to 55 points per game. The Ramblers are led in scoring by Cameron Krutwig and his 17.3 points per game, followed by Tate Hall who averages 11 points per contest.

Tuesday’s showdown will be Wisconsin’s final non-conference game of the season before hosting Nebraska on December 21 to tip off Big Ten play.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...

Latest News

Wisconsin punter Connor Allen (90) holds up Paul Bunyan's Axe during the post game celebration...
Battle for the Axe is back
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is tackled by Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, left,...
No. 19 Iowa beats No. 25 Wisconsin 28-7 for Badgers 3rd straight loss
WIAC
WIAC votes to resume winter sports
Leo Crawford
Brewers get Crawford from Dodgers to complete Knebel trade