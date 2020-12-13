Badgers shuffle schedule again; will host Loyola on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After Northern Iowa canceled its final two non-conference games of the season due to not having enough players available, Wisconsin has picked up Loyola (Chicago) as a new opponent.

The Badgers will host the Ramblers on Tuesday night for a 7 p.m. (CT) tip. The game will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.

Wednesday's game vs. Northern Iowa has been called off, after UNI announced that it will not play its final two non-conference games



Wisconsin makes this move just a week after picking up Rhode Island as a last second opponent when their original Wednesday night opponent, Louisville had to shutdown due to a positive COVID test.

The Ramblers are 3-0 on the year, averaging 80.3 points per game while holding its opponents to 55 points per game. The Ramblers are led in scoring by Cameron Krutwig and his 17.3 points per game, followed by Tate Hall who averages 11 points per contest.

Tuesday’s showdown will be Wisconsin’s final non-conference game of the season before hosting Nebraska on December 21 to tip off Big Ten play.

