CHILLY BLAST - Here comes the coldest air of the season

Single-digit wind chills will be likely Monday morning.
Potential Wind Chills - Monday 8AM
By James Parish
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Sunday morning! With snow on the ground and a clearing sky, temperatures dropped like a rock Saturday night. Temperatures have tumbled into the teens across a good chunk of the area this morning. Temperatures are not quite as cold where clouds have started to fill back in or have lingered a little longer. If traveling this morning, watch out for a few slick spots. Any water or slush that was left on untreated roads refroze Saturday night and could cause travel problems this morning. Luckily, the wind is light this morning so wind chills are not much of a problem out the door.

Today is going to be a seasonably chilly day. Highs temperatures will only be near or just above 30 degrees. Yes, some places will not warm above freezing. The average high for December 13 in Madison is 31 degrees. Despite a mostly cloudy sky, no more accumulating snow is expected. Enough of a west wind will develop today to keep wind chills in the 20s throughout the day.

Sunday's Planner - Mostly cloudy and chilly
A strong storm system will pass well north of the area this evening and overnight. This system will throw a cold front our direction. With a lack of moisture in the atmosphere, this front won’t bring in a round of accumulating snow. If anything, a few flurries will be possible for places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin. This front will bring in a reinforcing shot of cold air though. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper teens. A northwest wind at 10-15 mph will likely put wind chills below 10 degrees. Single-digit wind chills will be likely out the door Monday morning.

Wind Chill Forecast - Monday 8AM
One of the best meteor showers of the year will peak tonight into Monday. The Geminid meteor shower is very popular because of the amount of meteors it produces. On a dark night, 50 or more meteors per hour are possible. Rates as high as 100 meteors per hour have been recorded. Unfortunately, clouds will likely linger most of the night. However, the clouds should start to clear late in the night. The Geminid meteor shower occurs when Earth crosses the orbital path of 3200 phaethon.

Geminid Meteor Shower
Don’t let the sunshine fool you on Monday! It’s going to be a cold day, even for the middle of December. High temperatures will not get out of the 20s. With a northwest wind at 5-15 mph, wind chills will be in the lower teens all day. Monday night will be the coldest night this week. Low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning will only be near 10 degrees.

Forecast Highs - Monday
Temperatures will gradually warm the rest of the week. By the end of the workweek, temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 30s. Right now, the workweek looks dry. There could be a slight chance for rain and/or snow next weekend.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs
Here’s some of the highest snowfall reports Friday - Saturday

Snowfall Reports Friday - Saturday
