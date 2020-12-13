Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine arrival just days away for Wisconsin

By Tajma Hall and Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Wisconsin in days.

UW health officials have been preparing for this, and staff in charge of administering the vaccine have already been trained.

Right now, UW Hospital is prioritizing who is eligible for the first phase of distribution.

“Who has the most frequent, the longest duration or the most intense exposure to patients who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having COVID-19, they’re at the highest risk. They’re going to be the first to get invitations when we have scarce vaccine,” said Dr. Matt Anderson, UW Health Senior Medical Director of Primary Care.

That includes staff with direct exposure to patients or infectious materials. Thirteen thousand UW Health employees fall under that category.

However, UW Health knows there will not be 13,000 doses on day one.

Day one is approaching, though. The CDC formally recommended the vaccine this weekend. The last step in a thorough review process.

“We still are waiting to hear how much will be for us versus distributed to other organizations in south central Wisconsin so that’s one of the first things we’re really waiting for,” Dr. Anderson said .

Pfizer’s vaccine is approved to treat most people age 16 or older.

