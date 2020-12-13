DeForest teen turns baking hobby into thriving business

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - With people spending more time at home, the COVID-19 pandemic has inspired many to take up new hobbies. One DeForest teen managed to take her quarantine passion to the next level this summer.

Fifteen-year-old Paige Welter is now spending most of her time in the kitchen. The DeForest High School sophomore said she has always felt at home with flour and sugar.

“I just really like watching cooking and baking shows,” she said.

Paige said she got more serious about her passion during quarantine in spring.

“I was just kind of baking as a form of entertainment because I did not have anything to do when schools shut down,” Paige explained.

After a family member suggested selling some of her baked goods, Paige slowly started selling to neighbors and her parents’ friends.

“I thought it was just going to be that one day and that was going to be it,” she explained.

However, her business took off. A few months in, Paige heard from the local coffee shop The Poppy Seed. The shop wanted to partner with her to sell her baked goods.

“It was crazy,” Paige described, adding, “I did not expect that to happen at all.”

Now Paige and her parents take over the oven nearly every weekend, baking batches of cookies, muffins, pound cake and more for her business, called “Paige’s Gourmet Goods.”

“My wife Lisa and I will joke with Paige about how we have become the kitchen assistants,” said Paige’s father Paul Welter, laughing.

Juggling a growing business, along with school and Drivers Ed, is no cake walk, and Christmas season means more orders are pouring in.

“I actually have six pending orders, so I’m going to be busy for a while,” Paige said.

However, the mixing and measuring can be its own escape.

“It takes my mind off of all the other things that are happening right now,” Paige said, adding, “It just is nice seeing people’s smiles when I give them something that I made.”

Paul said he is incredibly proud of what Paige has created, saying, “Despite the negatives, she’s turned this into a positive circumstance.”

Paige said she would love to continue her business beyond the pandemic. She is even considering baking as a career, though she is also very interested in marine biology and photography.

For a complete menu of Paige’s products, email paigesgourmetgoods@gmail.com.

