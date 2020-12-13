Geminid meteor shower peaks Sunday night into Monday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the best meteor showers this year will peak Sunday night into Monday morning.

The Geminid meteor shower is very popular and one of the can’t miss meteor showers because of the number of meteors it produces. On a dark night, free of moonlight, 50 or more meteors per hour are possible. Rates can be as high as 100 to 120 meteors per hour.

The Geminid Meteor Shower occurs when Earth crosses the orbital path of the comet 3200 Phaethon.

The best time to view the Geminid will be around 2 a.m. on Monday.

Unfortunately, clouds will likely impact your view of the Geminid meteor shower this year. However, the clouds should start to clear late tonight and before sunrise on Monday, so you’ll have a better chance of seeing the shooting stars very early Monday morning compared to late Sunday evening.

Make sure to bundle up if you are going to watch the meteor shower outside. Overnight lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be in the mid to upper teens. With a northwest wind at 10-15 mph, single-digit wind chills will be possible.

If you can, try to get away from city lights and give your eyes time to adjust to the dark sky.

