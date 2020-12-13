Hy-Vee dietitian gives tips to practice mindful eating during holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eating around the holidays can be stressful. Hy-Vee Dietitian Andrea Miller says is here to remind us that it doesn’t have to be.

“Sometimes how we eat can be just as important as what we eat, especially during the holiday season,” said Miller. “Being mindful when it comes to food is about taking the time to be aware of how you are eating, nourishing your body, savoring food and being kind to yourself.”

Miller says don’t have to eliminate all your family favorites, or make substitutions to your traditional foods to maintain a healthy lifestyle over the holiday season.

“Sometimes we allow stress or other emotions, or other people, dictate what and how much we eat during the holidays.,” said Miller. “Focus on nourishing your body, and what you want and need.”

Tips to consider to be more mindful with food this holiday season:

Nourish your body throughout the day with regular meals.

Keep hydrated with water, hot tea, sparkling water throughout the day.

Involve all of your senses (not just taste) with scented candles, visuals or projects that are pleasing to your eye, cuddle up with a cozy blanket or mug of coffee, enjoy a holiday movie, sing or play games.

Try to avoid all-or-nothing thinking, rather fit in sweets and desserts with the different food groups at meals; serve your fruits and vegetables along with rich and savory favorites.

