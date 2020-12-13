Advertisement

Janesville man involved in two-car accident, arrested for fourth OWI

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department arrested a 43-year-old for his fourth OWI after he was involved in a two-vehicle car crash.

Janesville PD was dispatched to a traffic crash at the intersection of S. Crosby Ave. and Rockport Rd. When they arrived officers identified two vehicles involved in a rear-ended type collision.

One of the drivers involved, Robert E. Luek, was showing signs of impairment by alcohol, according to the Janesville PD. Luek submitted to a standardized field sobriety test and was arrested for his fourth OWI.

According to Janesville PD a check of Luek’s driver license showed three prior alcohol related convictions and a 0.02 blood-alcohol content restriction. Police say Luek did provide a blood sample for testing but those results are still pending.

Luek was then taken to the Rock Co. Jail pending an initial appearance.

According to Janesville PD Luek was arrested for: OWI fourth offense, felony bail jumping - three counts and operating a motor vehicle after suspension.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...

Latest News

Wisconsin punter Connor Allen (90) holds up Paul Bunyan's Axe during the post game celebration...
Battle for the Axe is back
One of the best meteor showers of the year peaks Sunday night
COVID-19 vaccine arrival just days away for Wisconsin
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is tackled by Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, left,...
No. 19 Iowa beats No. 25 Wisconsin 28-7 for Badgers 3rd straight loss