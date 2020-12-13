Janesville man involved in two-car accident, arrested for fourth OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department arrested a 43-year-old for his fourth OWI after he was involved in a two-vehicle car crash.

Janesville PD was dispatched to a traffic crash at the intersection of S. Crosby Ave. and Rockport Rd. When they arrived officers identified two vehicles involved in a rear-ended type collision.

One of the drivers involved, Robert E. Luek, was showing signs of impairment by alcohol, according to the Janesville PD. Luek submitted to a standardized field sobriety test and was arrested for his fourth OWI.

According to Janesville PD a check of Luek’s driver license showed three prior alcohol related convictions and a 0.02 blood-alcohol content restriction. Police say Luek did provide a blood sample for testing but those results are still pending.

Luek was then taken to the Rock Co. Jail pending an initial appearance.

According to Janesville PD Luek was arrested for: OWI fourth offense, felony bail jumping - three counts and operating a motor vehicle after suspension.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.