Neosho man dies in weather-related car crash

TOWNSHIP OF RUBICON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-car crash that left one driver dead Saturday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office the crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. on STH 60 near Jefferson Rd about three miles west of Hartford.

The initial investigation shows a 40-year-old man from Neosho was driving eastbound in a small SUV when he lost control and entered the westbound lane, the Sheriff’s Office says. The SUV was then struck broadside by a westbound pickup driven by a 50-year-old man from Horicon. Also in the pickup was the man’s 11-year-old son.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the SUV was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other driver and his son were treated at a hospital and released.

The conditions of the road, blowing snow and wind were factors in the crash, the Sheriff’s Office says. However other factors are being investigated to determine any contribution to the cause of death.

The crash and death are under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office. The state highway was closed for approximately two hours due to the investigation and complete road blockage.

