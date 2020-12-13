Advertisement

State trooper arrests Sparta man for seventh OWI offense

Wisconsin State Patrol badge
Wisconsin State Patrol badge(WSAW)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post arrested a 61-year-old from Sparta Saturday for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, seventh offense, on Hwy 27 at Jackrabbit Ave.

According to a release issued Saturday a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Brown Ford F150 for lane deviation and weaving around 9:23 p.m. Upon making contact with the driver, Michael L. Wittmershaus, the trooper observed signs of impairment.

The trooper conducted an standardized field sobriety test and arrested Wittmershaus.

