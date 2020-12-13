Advertisement

Wind Chill Alert - Feeling Like the Single-Digits Monday Morning

Northerly winds pick up after a cold front dives across Wisconsin tonight. The work week gets off to a chilly start.
Wind chills fall into the single-digits on Monday morning.
Wind chills fall into the single-digits on Monday morning.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Winter Wonderland comes at a price it seems. A cold-front passes through the Badger State tonight. Lows in the teens combined with a steady northerly wind will make for a chilly start to the work week.

Clouds rolled over much of Wisconsin Sunday afternoon. An upper-level disturbance was observed passing through the Midwest. A band of snow flurries dropped a few inches of snow across Minnesota earlier in the day. A few flurries may fly across the northern counties in the NBC 15 viewing area. No accumulations or major impacts are expected. At the surface, a cold front joins this disturbance and tracks across the state tonight.

A north wind picks up in its wake since a High-Pressure center is right on its heels. As a result, northerly winds pick up tonight. Lows fall into the teens (maybe a few degrees colder where a snow pack remains). The northerly wind will make it feel much cooler. By 6 or 7 in the morning, wind chill values could fall to 5°F-10°F in Madison.

Sunshine breaks out for the afternoon as High Pressure moves in. Highs only climb into the mid 20′s. Temperatures may be a bit cooler where the snow remains. Temperatures will fall into the single-digits outright on Tuesday morning. A lighter wind should reduce the chance of a substantial wind chill.

Cloud cover will be a big part of this week’s forecast. A shortwave disturbance launches over the south-central Plains mid-week. Rain & snow stay far south of Wisconsin. However, cloud cover will get tossed over the Midwest. Highs remain near freezing both Thursday and Friday.

The weekend forecast appears a bit more active as a disturbance drops in from the northwest. Our next best chance of rain and snow comes on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...

Latest News

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for much of south-central...
Messy Rain & Snow Tonight into Saturday
As of Saturday Evening
Watch out for Black Ice Tonight; Chilly Start to the Week
One of the best meteor showers of the year peaks Sunday night
Potential Wind Chills - Monday 8AM
CHILLY BLAST - Here comes the coldest air of the season