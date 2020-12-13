Wind Chill Alert - Feeling Like the Single-Digits Monday Morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Winter Wonderland comes at a price it seems. A cold-front passes through the Badger State tonight. Lows in the teens combined with a steady northerly wind will make for a chilly start to the work week.

Clouds rolled over much of Wisconsin Sunday afternoon. An upper-level disturbance was observed passing through the Midwest. A band of snow flurries dropped a few inches of snow across Minnesota earlier in the day. A few flurries may fly across the northern counties in the NBC 15 viewing area. No accumulations or major impacts are expected. At the surface, a cold front joins this disturbance and tracks across the state tonight.

A north wind picks up in its wake since a High-Pressure center is right on its heels. As a result, northerly winds pick up tonight. Lows fall into the teens (maybe a few degrees colder where a snow pack remains). The northerly wind will make it feel much cooler. By 6 or 7 in the morning, wind chill values could fall to 5°F-10°F in Madison.

Sunshine breaks out for the afternoon as High Pressure moves in. Highs only climb into the mid 20′s. Temperatures may be a bit cooler where the snow remains. Temperatures will fall into the single-digits outright on Tuesday morning. A lighter wind should reduce the chance of a substantial wind chill.

Cloud cover will be a big part of this week’s forecast. A shortwave disturbance launches over the south-central Plains mid-week. Rain & snow stay far south of Wisconsin. However, cloud cover will get tossed over the Midwest. Highs remain near freezing both Thursday and Friday.

The weekend forecast appears a bit more active as a disturbance drops in from the northwest. Our next best chance of rain and snow comes on Saturday.

