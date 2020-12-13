Advertisement

Witnesses rescue driver from sinking car

(WSAW)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police say two witnesses helped rescue a driver from his sinking car Saturday morning.

The driver was heading westbound on Hwy 12 and was attempting to take the exit ramp to S Park St. when he skidded off the snow-covered ramp and careened down an embankment, MPD says.

The driver then traveled up the opposite side of the embankment over the Hwy 12 entrance-ramp from S Park St, then down another embankment and into a retention pond.

According yo MPD the vehicle was sinking rapidly in the pond but two witnesses were able to rescue the driver who was uninjured in the incident.

When MPD arrived the vehicle was almost completely submerged, only the driver’s door was visible form the pond.

