20-year-old dies after Delavan shooting

Investigators say the shooting occurred in the parking lot outside Ace Hardware along Mini Mall...
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Delavan Police Dept. is investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who was found Sunday night suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, officers found the victim, Alejandro Gonzalez, shortly after 9 p.m. after responding to the 800 block of Parish Ct. on reports of gunfire in the area. Emergency responders tried to revive Gonzalez but were unsuccessful.

Witnesses told investigators they saw several vehicles speeding away from the apartment complex following the shooting and prior to the officers’ arrival.

No one is currently in custody in connection with the death and it remains under investigation.

Investigators are trying to track down witnesses as well as surveillance footage from the shooting. They are asking anyone who lives nearby and has a exterior camera to check for footage of vehicles leaving the area or other unusual activity.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Walworth Co. Crime Stoppers to call 262-723-2677 or the City of Delavan Police Dept. at 262-728-6311.

