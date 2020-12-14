Advertisement

A Chilly Start to the Week

Milder temperatures are expected through the middle and end of the week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a strong storm dumped snow across southern Wisconsin early in the weekend, much colder air is settling in for the early part of this week. Highs today will be in the low to mid-20s but wind chills will be in the single digits and teens for the better part of the day.

A cold front swept through the state overnight. It is sliding off to the east of here this morning and colder air is plunging in behind it. Arctic high pressure will be building in so lots of sunshine is expected for today.

Overnight, a few scattered clouds will make their way into the state but temperatures are expected to plunge into the single digits. With the cold start to the day, highs Tuesday will remain about six degrees below average.

By the middle of the week, temperatures are expected to moderate and highs will return to the 30s. The average highs for this time of the year are upper 20s to around 30 degrees so we will still be above average for most of the week. Very little if any precipitation is expected; we only have a slight chance of a little light snow Saturday.

