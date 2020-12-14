Badgers men’s basketball reschedules ACC/Big Ten Challenge against Louisville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Madison Men’s Basketball announced Monday that their ACC/Big Ten Challenge match up against Louisville will be rescheduled for this Saturday,

The No. 12 Badgers will tip off with the No. 23 Cardinals at 11 a.m. from the Kohl Center in Madison. Fans can watch from home on ESPN2.

According to a news release, this is just the second time in history that Wisconsin and Louisville have met. The last time the two teams faced off was in 1978 when the Cardinals claimed a 70-53 victory at home in Louisville.

The Badgers are 10-11 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which includes a record of 6-3 at home.

The Badgers football team will play a rescheduled game this weekend when they host Minnesota for the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Originally scheduled to be played on November 28, Minnesota had to shutdown its football program on the Tuesday leading up to the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

#12 Wisconsin vs. #23 Louisville



Challenge accepted (again). pic.twitter.com/kbNkt5OdPv — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.