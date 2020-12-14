Advertisement

Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden has cleared the 270-vote mark needed to win the presidency with California’s 55 electoral votes.

The voting milestone came late Monday when California electors affirmed Biden’s massive 5 million-vote win last month in the nation’s largest state.

The Electoral College took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he lost his race for reelection.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Latest News

UW System releases eligibility information for student health care worker initiative
Jocelyn Van Duyn
MISSING: 10-year-old Walworth Co. girl hasn’t been seen since Saturday
FILE - In this July 10, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor runs the bases...
AP Interview: Indians owner says name won’t change in 2021
Amazon has rolled out a four-person compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban...
Amazon’s Zoox unveils autonomous electric ‘robo-taxi’
Attorney General William Barr is resigning.
Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas