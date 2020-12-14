Coldest weather this season, so far

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s time to empty out your winter wardrobe! We are in the middle of the coldest stretch of weather this season. Temperatures will remain well below average for this time of year through midweek. It’s going to be a slow warm-up, but temperatures should be milder for this time of year by the end of the workweek. It looks like we’re going to be tracking warm December weather through Christmas. This is not what you want to hear if you are dreaming of a white Christmas!

Temperature Outlook - December 21-27 (WMTV NBC15)

Despite a mostly sunny sky, this afternoon is going to be cold, even for this time of year. Afternoon highs will only be in the mid 20s, which is about 5 degrees below average for this time of year. The average high for Madison today is 30 degrees. The wind will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph, so wind chills will likely stay in the teens all day.

Forecast Highs - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be one of the coldest nights so far this season too. Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will be near 10 degrees. Even though the wind won’t be very strong, single-digit wind chills are still expected Tuesday morning. Clouds will be on the increase this evening and overnight. No snow is expected, though.

Lows - Monday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and our last cold day before temperatures start to rebound. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 20s. A light east wind will keep wind chills in the teens. A strong storm system will stay well south of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. This system won’t bring in any precipitation to southern Wisconsin.

Tuesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures will likely warm to or just above the freezing mark on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Temperatures should continue to warm towards the end of the week. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. A few places could even flirt with 40 degrees.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Overall, the workweek looks dry. Despite passing clouds at times, there are not precipitation chances in the forecast this workweek. Our next chance for snow showers will come Friday night into Saturday. The second half of the weekend looks dry. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Snowfall Potential Through Friday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

