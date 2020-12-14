COVID-19 recovery rate climbing as November spike wanes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Wisconsin puts November’s surge in new COVID-19 cases further behind it, the number of active cases across the state continues to plummet.

The latest Dept. of Health Services numbers show approximately one out of every ten people diagnosed with the virus in Wisconsin is still active. During last month’s spike, more than a fifth of all cases were still considered active.

DHS’ daily update shows 438,895 people across the state have tested positive at one point. Health officials say 390,003 of them have since recovered, while 44,749 people are still battling the virus.

The latest total number includes the 2,122 new confirmed cases reported Monday. While Mondays typically sees the fewest cases of any week, it’s the fewest since early October (barring the day after Thanksgiving) and just the fifth time in the past two months that number fell below 3,000 cases in a single day.

Because it was very near last Monday’s total, the seven-day rolling average held steady at 3,509 cases per day over the past week.

However, while the absolute numbers are relatively low, the percentage of total tests that came back positive remains high. Monday’s cases were based on only 7,350 tests. That’s the fewest number of tests of any single day since September 20 (85 days).

DHS officials reported 12 more people have died from COVID-19-related symptoms. With the latest report, the seven-day rolling average for deaths dropped to 47 deaths per day, down 14 from this point last week, when the average peaked at 61 deaths per day over the prior week.

In December, DHS figures show 755 people have died from complications related to the virus, pushing the total since the pandemic began to 4,056 deaths.

Seven-seven more people were hospitalized because of the virus over the past day.

The total number currently admitted statewide to 1,427 patients, over 300 of whom are in intensive care units, DHS reported. It’s tracker also indicated that COVID-19 patients and people in the hospital for other reasons, 82 percent of all beds are currently occurpied.

