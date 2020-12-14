Drive-in menorah lighting ceremony brings light to dark times

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members crowded the Hilldale parking lot for a socially-distanced menorah lighting ceremony Sunday.

Organizers said 100 people turned out to celebrate Hanukkah in hopes to keep holiday traditions alive amid the pandemic. The event, organized by Chabad of Madison, was held at sundown.

“Even though it’s important we illuminate inside the house, which is where we light the menorah, there has to be at a doorway so that it helps the outside,” Chabad of Madison speaker said.

A local FM station, 95.3, broadcasted the event. There were pre-recorded messages, videos and music projected on a screen. Attendees watched from their cars as a 10-foot menorah was lit.

Organizers and the public hope the menorah will light a flame of hope for people facing new challenges.

“The goal of Hanukkah is to spread light throughout the world so it reaches places that didn’t even know there was light,” Jim Stein, who attended the ceremony and lit the menorah said. “By getting outside we get to spread our light to people that didn’t even know they’re in the dark.”

Hanukkah started Thursday and will end Friday at sunset.

