Evers, Barnes, and rest of Wisconsin electors vote for Biden

Wisconsin's 10 electors gather at the statehouse to vote for President of the United States of America, on December 14, 2020.(WisEye)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s electors made it official Monday, casting the state’s ten electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Sen. Kamala Harris.

Their vote comes just hours after the Wisconsin Supreme Court tossed President Donald Trump’s last lawsuit challenging the outcome of the November election.

“Now more than ever, our country deserves leaders who will put people first and return kindness, empathy, and compassion back to the White House,” Gov. Evers said in a statement released shortly after the vote. “That’s why today we were proud vote unanimously to assign Wisconsin’s 10 electoral college votes to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.”

Wisconsin electors meet to vote for President

Wisconsin's ten electors are voting to cast their ballots for President of the United States, shortly after the state Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump's final lawsuit challenging President-elect Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin.

Posted by NBC15 Madison on Monday, December 14, 2020

Gov. Evers certified Wisconsin’s election results and the slate of electors for Biden and Harris on Nov. 30.

The votes will now be transmitted to the U.S. House of Representatives where they will be counted on January 6.

Electors are meeting across the country to vote Monday. Barring any faithless electors, Biden is slated to win 306 electoral votes to 232 for President Donald Trump.

The 10 electors who voted Monday were:

  • Benjamin Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
  • Gov. Tony Evers
  • Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
  • Meg Andrietsch, secretary of the state Democratic Party and chair of the Racine County Democrats
  • State Rep. Shelia Stubbs
  • Outgoing Sen. Patty Schachtner
  • Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans Tribal Council
  • Khary Penebaker, Democratic National Committee member and treasurer of the DNC Black Caucus
  • Ronald Martin, president of the Wisconsin Education Association Council
  • Mary Arnold, chair of the Democratic Party of Columbia County

