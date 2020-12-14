First vaccine doses to reach Wisconsin Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive here in Wisconsin Tuesday. Local hospitals have been prepping for this and say they’re ready to receive the shipments.

NBC15 got in touch with SSM Health—one of eight hubs in Wisconsin set to receive shipments of the vaccine on Tuesday. Health care workers are first in line to receive Pfizer’s vaccine.

Though, SSM Health says it is not requiring it’s workers to take the vaccine at this time. Some employees are expected to opt out, but officials tell us the majority of it’s staff has said they plan to get shot as soon as it’s their turn. Once SSM receives the shipments of the vaccines, it hopes to begin administering doses to employees right away.

“It depends on what time we get the vaccine on Tuesday. If we get it early on Tuesday we could begin vaccinating very much Tuesday afternoon or by Wedneday at the latest,” Mo Kharbat of SSM Health pharmacy services said.

The Pfizer vaccine was shipped out to hospitals nationwide today from a facility in Michigan. Right now we know UW Health will also be receiving a shipment this week.

Pfizer’s vaccine cleared it’s final hurdle for emergency approval Saturday. The CDC director signed off on his agency’s order, recommending the vaccine for Americans 16 and older.

Local health officials say we could see Moderna’s vaccine approved as well in the coming weeks. Though, the general public will likely have to wait until the spring to get a shot.

