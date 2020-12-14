Advertisement

Hy-Vee donating 40,000 lbs. of food to Second Harvest

(WIBW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hy-Vee has loaded up 20 trucks and is donating one million pounds of food to more than a dozen food banks across the Midwest, including Second Harvest. A company spokesperson told NBC15 the Madison-based food bank will received approximately 40,000 lbs of food during the campaign.

According to the grocery store chain, it collected donations in its stores and worked with 26 food manufacturers and suppliers to collect all of the food. Hy-Vee also donated more than $250,000 to the effort. The company said the initiative was part of its commitment to help battle food in security and make sure food banks are fully stocked over the holidays.

In all, the truckloads of food were divided among seventeen Food America-affiliated food banks in eight states. Deliveries began Monday, including a stop in Madison, and drivers are expected to have dropped off all of the food by Wednesday.

The latest donation comes weeks after each Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh store gave away up to 100 Thanksgiving meal kits to a nonprofit in its respective community, with each kit providing enough for a Thanksgiving meal for a family of four.

While Hy-Vee’s effort is wrapping up, you can still donate to Second Harvest through the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign. Click here to give.

Hy-Vee credited the following companies for partnering in this latest initiative: Bernatello’s, Bimbo, Campbell’s, Chobani, Coca-Cola, ConAgra, Danone, Dole, Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hormel, Idahoan Potatoes, Johnsonville, Kellogg’s, Kemps, Kraft Heinz, McCormick, PepsiCo, Pro Health Potatoes, Smithfield, Smuckers, Stemilt, Suntreat, Tyson, Unilever, Utz

