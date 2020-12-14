Nearly 50k COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Wis. this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 50,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Wisconsin this week as the state begins to enact the COVID-19 Vaccine Program.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services noted Monday that the state will receive 49,725 doses of the vaccine this week and shipments are expected to increase over the next few weeks and months when supply is more available.

Health officials partnered with eight hubs that have the ultra-low temperature storage capabilities needed to hold the vaccine and the ability to redistribute them to providers in their region.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm noted that while they are excited to begin vaccinating those considered “priority populations,” people must know that it will be a long process for everyone to be vaccinated.

“We are asking Wisconsinites to be patient and continue to help slow the spread of the virus by staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask, physical distancing, getting tested, and washing your hands,” Palm said.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk and Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager Dr. Stephanie Schauer echoed this request of residents in a news conference Monday about the roll-out of the vaccine.

The two noted that just because someone’s elderly loved one or friend who is a health care worker have been vaccinated, it doesn’t mean that it is necessarily safe to visit with them without any precautions. They advised residents to continue social distancing and wearing a mask.

They also added that this vaccine requires two doses, meaning it will not reach the over 90% efficacy level it is expected to be at until a patient takes the second dose.

The officials said they were not currently aware of anyone being vaccinated yet in Wisconsin. Willems Van Dijk did note that two of the eight hubs are receiving the vaccine on Monday, but was unsure of the exact number of vaccines they will receive.

They also explained that they do not have a nailed down timeline yet for the widespread roll-out of the vaccine past the priority population, but expected it to be months from now rather than weeks for the general population to receive the vaccine.

