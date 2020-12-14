Packers clinch second straight NFC North title with win in Detroit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second straight year, the Green Bay Packers are the kings of the NFC North.

With at 31-24 victory over Detroit that came down to an onside kick, the Packers improved to 10-3 on the year clinching the franchise’s seventh NFC North title in the last 10 years.

Aaron Rodgers added to his MVP year with with 290 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions, bringing his season total to 39 passing touchdowns.

Davante Adams caught seven passes for 115 yards and one score while breaking Don Hutson’s franchise record by scoring for an eighth straight game.

Davante Adams stat line for the #Packers today:



7 catches, 115 yards, 1 TD, 1 pair of ankles pic.twitter.com/Es4HhAkE6S — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.