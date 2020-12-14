Advertisement

Packers clinch second straight NFC North title with win in Detroit

Aaron Rodgers three passing TDs leads Green Bay to a 31-24 win in Detroit and clinches a second straight NFC North title
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates his field goal with teammate during the...
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates his field goal with teammate during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second straight year, the Green Bay Packers are the kings of the NFC North.

With at 31-24 victory over Detroit that came down to an onside kick, the Packers improved to 10-3 on the year clinching the franchise’s seventh NFC North title in the last 10 years.

Aaron Rodgers added to his MVP year with with 290 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions, bringing his season total to 39 passing touchdowns.

Davante Adams caught seven passes for 115 yards and one score while breaking Don Hutson’s franchise record by scoring for an eighth straight game.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...

Latest News

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, right, and assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft during the second...
Badgers shuffle schedule again; will host Loyola on Tuesday
Wisconsin punter Connor Allen (90) holds up Paul Bunyan's Axe during the post game celebration...
Battle for the Axe is back
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is tackled by Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, left,...
No. 19 Iowa beats No. 25 Wisconsin 28-7 for Badgers 3rd straight loss
WIAC
WIAC votes to resume winter sports