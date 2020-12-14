Advertisement

Rock Co. extends COVID-19 test site at Blackhawk Technical College

Rock Co. Public Health
Rock Co. Public Health(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County announced Monday their community testing site at Blackhawk Technical College’s Central Campus that was supposed to end last week will continue into March of 2021.

The National Guard has extended its deployment at the site that was scheduled to end Dec. 10 to run tentatively through March 10, 2021.

According to a news release, the college was a community sponsor for the testing and worked collaboratively, but will transfer responsibility to Rock County starting Wednesday.

Rock County also noted that there is a new entrance to the site located at the US Highway 51 entrance to the campus in order to reflect updated traffic usage for testing.

Free COVID-19 testing is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday at the college located at 6004 South County Highway G in Janesville. Rock County did note though that only 650 tests will be given per day, meaning the site will close once those tests have been administered.

The next day to get tested is Wednesday, Dec. 16, officials added.

