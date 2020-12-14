Advertisement

Santa Claus, Middleton first responders to parade through the city

Middleton first responders and Santa Claus will parade through Middleton this Saturday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Going out to visit Santa Claus may be tricky this year, but the Middleton Police Department is bringing Santa right through Middleton for all to see!

First responders will escort Santa through Middleton for a parade starting at noon on Saturday, Dec. 19.

According to a news release, the route they take will be similar to the August first responder parade.

Families can come out and wave to Santa, as well as the first responders, while they travel through different neighborhoods.

Middleton Police explained that the route will start and end at the police department, then travel in the direction shown on the map. There is also an interactive map available online so that people can track the exact route Santa takes.

Residents should follow social distancing and face covering requirements during this parade, officials added.

