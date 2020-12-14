SSM Health prepares to receive first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health is preparing to accept their first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday.

SSM Health noted Monday that they will receive about 6,000 doses of the vaccine, two-thirds of which will be administered to SSM Health employees.

The remaining third of the vaccines will be divided up and shared with other vaccine sites in Wisconsin, according to a news release.

Health care workers are currently putting together vaccine supply kits which include syringes, record cards, sterile prep pads and other supplies.

SSM Health explained they are also finishing logistical details needed to begin vaccinating their employees once the shipment arrives.

UW Health administered the vaccine to their first employee on Monday afternoon. Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert was the first to receive the vaccine, followed by COVID-19 unit care team leader Mavic Tjardes and Dr. Ann Sheehy, who treats COVID-19 patients.

