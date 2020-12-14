Advertisement

SSM Health prepares to receive first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

Vaccination materials shipped to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Vaccination materials shipped to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.(SSM Health)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health is preparing to accept their first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday.

SSM Health noted Monday that they will receive about 6,000 doses of the vaccine, two-thirds of which will be administered to SSM Health employees.

The remaining third of the vaccines will be divided up and shared with other vaccine sites in Wisconsin, according to a news release.

Health care workers are currently putting together vaccine supply kits which include syringes, record cards, sterile prep pads and other supplies.

SSM Health explained they are also finishing logistical details needed to begin vaccinating their employees once the shipment arrives.

UW Health administered the vaccine to their first employee on Monday afternoon. Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert was the first to receive the vaccine, followed by COVID-19 unit care team leader Mavic Tjardes and Dr. Ann Sheehy, who treats COVID-19 patients.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Nikolas Gardner, UW Health Pharmacy Tech, loads the first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine...
Thermo Fisher’s “ultra low” temperature freezers in demand as Pfizer vaccine rolls out
UW System releases eligibility information for student health care worker initiative
Jocelyn Van Duyn
MISSING: 10-year-old Walworth Co. girl hasn’t been seen since Saturday
PHMDC: Schools can reopen safely, if they take strong infection-control measures
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas