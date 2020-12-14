Thermo Fisher’s “ultra low” temperature freezers in demand as Pfizer vaccine rolls out

(WMTV) -As the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech rolls across the United States for distribution, ultra-low temperature freezers are also heading out across the country and the world.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is the maker of a freezer than can meet the Pfizer vaccine requirement of storage below negative 94 degrees Farenheit, colder than Antarctica.

The ultra-low temperature freezers aren’t a new invention, and Thermo Fisher has been making them for more than 50 years.

NBC15 spoke with Mitch Coyne, General Manager of Controlled Temperature Technologies, on Monday about their freezers and the current demand.

“In a normal year, we provide a large volume of ultra-low temperature freezers worldwide,” says Coyne. “In a command year, that demand increased, and began increasing quite honestly back when we responded to the diagnostic needs back in the beginning of the year when they needed storage for all these test samples that were being collected until they could be processed.”

Thermo Fisher also manufactures freezers that reach a maximum four degrees below zero for other vaccines, including the one from Moderna.

To meet the demand, Coyne says it wasn’t unplanned and made it as part of their business model early on.

“We’ve been able to do this as part of our planning as part of our business model going back to the February time frame. You could say it would be really crazy if we didn’t plan, but we planned for this purposefully and we are in a really good place to serve our customers’ needs.”

The ultra-low temperature freezers are manufactured mainly at a plant in Asheville, North Carolina. If the demand was stretched out over the course of an entire year, their output has been two times greater than what it has been previously. Coyne says there is no fear there would be a shortage and not meet demands.

“Thermo Fisher Scientific has been planning and working with manufacturers since the beginning of the year, and we’re in a position to enable those customers to complete their mission of providing safe and efficacious delivery of this vaccine,” according to Coyne.

He says these freezers could be found at hubs, like UW Health or SSM Health, and not found at local pharmacies. The freezers can store anywhere from a few thousand doses up to hundreds of thousands of doses, depending on size.

