Advertisement

Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a roundtable discussion on Operation Legend, a federal program to help cities combat violent crime in St. Louis.(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General William Barr, one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies, is resigning amid lingering tension with the president over the president’s baseless claims of election fraud and the investigation into President-elect Joe Biden’s son.

Barr went to the White House on Monday, where Trump said he submitted his letter of resignation.

Trump has publicly expressed his anger about Barr’s statement to The Associated Press earlier this month that the Justice Department had found no widespread election fraud that would change the outcome of the election.

Trump says Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become Acting Attorney General.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has closed U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26 near Fort Atkinson.
Wis. DOJ investigates officer involved death near Fort Atkinson
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
115th Fighter Wing confirms death of pilot who crashed in Michigan
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Search for pilot continues after Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Latest News

UW System releases eligibility information for student health care worker initiative
Jocelyn Van Duyn
MISSING: 10-year-old Walworth Co. girl hasn’t been seen since Saturday
FILE - In this July 10, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor runs the bases...
AP Interview: Indians owner says name won’t change in 2021
Amazon has rolled out a four-person compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban...
Amazon’s Zoox unveils autonomous electric ‘robo-taxi’
Attorney General William Barr is resigning.
Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas