UW System releases eligibility information for student health care worker initiative

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW System President Tommy Thompson provided additional details Monday on the COVID-19 student health care worker initiative.

The UW System had previously announced the effort in which about 4,000 nursing students could earn real-time experience and a $500 tuition refund in exchange for working in health care settings. The students would help administer vaccines, including the one to protect against COVID-19.

According to a news release, the program is open to all students who are currently employed or become employed in a Wisconsin clinical or health care setting.

The UW System also noted that students must present a letter to their employer verifying the type of work and hours worked. Students will then take the letter to their campus Bursar’s office no later than March 31, 2021 to receive the tuition refund.

Students must also meet the following criteria to receive the refund:

Must be enrolled at a UW System campus during the spring 2021 semester.

Must work a minimum of 50 hours in a Wisconsin clinical or health care setting between Dec. 1, 2020, and Feb. 1, 2021.

Must meet health care license and certification requirements. Students who also qualify as a CNA under the emergency rule currently in place can participate as well.

The UW System explained that students who qualify will receive the refund by the end of the spring semester and will only receive one refund.

UW System President Tommy Thompson said the system is glad that it can offer this incentive to students.

“The UW System has identified a need and is stepping up to help,” Thompson said. “As Wisconsin deals with this terrible pandemic, the need for health care workers has never been greater.”

Those who are interested in getting involved can find employers on Handshake, online job listings or candidate management systems. The UW System added that they will also promote Handshake to possible employers.

They also noted that they will consider additional spring semester incentives for nursing student health care work, such as clinical support for vaccines, beyond Feb. 1, 2021.

